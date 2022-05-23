I am very grateful for Dalton Gregory’s guest essay in the Sunday, May 22, issue of the Denton Record-Chronicle titled “Government has no business making religious beliefs the law.”
One of the primary teachings I received in seminary was to refrain from using the Bible as a weapon, since God loves all people. While we have many differences in a diverse and pluralistic society, we are tasked with living together in harmony in spite of those differences.
My parents also taught me a couple of similar theses to the basic one from my seminary days: “Live and let live” and “People who live in glass houses should not throw stones.”
Thank God for kind and loving people like Mr. Gregory.
The Rev. John Zeigler,
Denton
Prioritize higher ed spending
In the May 22 article from Dallas Morning News writer Mitchell Schurman titled “College degrees still pay off for high school grads,” the author fails to mention the crippling levels of debt many college students incur to pay for school. For many, this prospect has made college an unattractive option.
Colleges and universities are a critical investment in the human capital of our state, and they have given thousands of young people a leg up in our modern economy. Yet, for decades, the Texas Legislature’s contribution to higher ed has declined. This has caused tuition to skyrocket, leaving students and their families with a stark choice: take out massive loans to pay for college or not go to college at all. Not going to college sets these young people back; taking on loans cripples their ability to later afford a house or meet the needs of their families.
That is why the Texas Legislature needs to make higher ed spending a priority. In the long run, investments in young adults benefit us all.
Idean Salehyan,
Lantana
Church and state
I’m sure the four old white guys handing out copies of the New Testament in front of Denton High School as classes dismissed for the day are not part of the chorus of voices accusing teachers of grooming our children, and that neither they, nor anyone who supports religious freedom, would have a problem with Jews distributing the Torah, nor Muslims the Quran.