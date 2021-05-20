True Christians?
The Republican Texas Legislature must be following a script by Monty Python. They ridiculously assert that a pea-sized piece of fetal tissue is a human similar to an 8-year-old child because it has an electrical impulse presaging a heart.
Lacking biblical support, these legislators appeal to science and humanism, “Science tells us life begins ...” I asked these scientists when the body integrates the soul, and though they examined microslices of a human brain, found no soul, but they assured me that a fetus traces evolutionary development: no God. These legislators confuse the formation of a human using living tissue with the final product, a living being. They further muddy the issue by interchangeably using multiple definitions of “life.”
Christians believe humans are completed when God breathes souls into them. Until then, God compares himself to a master potter making and destroying millions of zygotes and fetuses as he sees fit. Living tissue is not a living being, though the Legislature tries to straighten out God’s thinking about that, but God has the final word in Genesis 2:7: “God ... breathed into his nostrils the breath of life, and the man became a living being.” Nowhere does the Bible condemn a woman for choosing an abortion.
If these godless Republicans ever became true Christians, they would honor a pregnant woman with prenatal care, pay the $40,000 delivery expense, grant her a year’s paid leave with her infant and provide child care.
Instead, they do guarantee a $2.13-an-hour job.
Walter Lindrose,
Denton