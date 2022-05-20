Well, since I’m a white male, I guess people will say “white supremacist.” I really don’t understand.
A very mentally ill teenager kills innocent Black people shopping, and they use terms such as “white supremacy.” Rolling Stone magazine even said, “The shooter is a Republican.” Really? Like that matters.
What did they call the Black man who killed innocent Black people on a subway in NYC? Nothing! It is swept under the carpet by the media. It’s not called a hate crime, terrorist act or anything else. The mayor of NYC (a Black man) called out BLM for not protesting the killing of innocent Black individuals.
The liberal media again with the Democrats causing hate and division in America. The media need to treat all stories the same and be unbiased in reporting. What will the media call Hillary Clinton with the truth about Russia/Trump mess? They will probably not use the term “white supremacy”; they will probably call her the victim and blame President Donald Trump.
I guess the far left is getting what they want, total devastation of America and making the people dependent on the government. Socialist government is what they want, and President Joe Biden is sure trying to give it to them.
They don’t call him a “white supremacist.”
Ray Stefl,
Denton
Hate and bigotry
I try to ignore Leonard Pitts’ racist comments — but today his column titled “Poor white people” was just too much. Such bigotry and hate in his every column.
The Denton Record-Chronicle is better than this. All I can do is cancel my subscription.