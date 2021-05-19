Total disaster
There is a crisis of enormous proportions on the border with Mexico. Prices are skyrocketing, the Consumer Price Index up the most since 2008, and the new jobs report was truly horrible because it is easier for too many to stay home and accept government largesse than to work.
Awful gas shortage. I guess the progressives were right, pipelines are horrible to have. Our great ally in the Middle East, Israel, under attack while progressives in Congress cheer on Hamas terrorists. President Biden’s second 100 days are off to a woeful start, and many analysts worry the stock market is about to turn very sour.
Said Sarah Sanders: “There’s a crisis at the border, Israel is under attack, prices are skyrocketing, and businesses can’t hire because our incompetent federal government is paying workers to stay home. Joe Biden’s presidency is already a total disaster, and our governors must step up and lead.”
Yet the Denton Record-Chronicle spends its time printing numerous columns from the Hate America Club and letters to the editor worrying about a handful of Republicans in Name Only and complimenting people who pick up their garbage. Things have sure gone to horrible quickly.
(But hey, Michael Ramirez is the greatest U.S. cartoonist. Looney lefties in LA drove him out. Welcome him!)
Paul Knopick,
Denton