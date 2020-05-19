Newspaper alive and well
I read with incredulity Don Boozer’s May 8 letter to the editor titled “Liberal rag.” I’m not sure where you have been sleeping, but I have been getting the Denton Record-Chronicle every day, without interruption, via the internet. A printed copy of the paper was also in my mailbox on Wednesday.
Thankfully, publisher Bill Patterson has come through with everything he has promised; and the e-Edition of the Record-Chronicle is identical, in terms of both look and content (with supplementary content added), to the printed edition, for which I am deeply appreciative.
The letter writer may have decided to hibernate under a rock, having said his goodbyes to the “RC,” but I am continuing to keep up with the local news, thanks to our daily newspaper, which is alive and well.
And you would do well to heed the advice of the English Wesleyan minister William Lonsdale Watkinson, who said:
“But denunciatory rhetoric is so much easier and cheaper than good works, and proves a popular temptation. Yet is it far better to light the candle than to curse the darkness.”
And if you are looking for a strong conservative viewpoint in what you have dismissed as a “liberal rag,” just look above your letter, published in our “nonexistent” newspaper, for Marc Thiessen’s column (which now has his photo in color), unlike the printed version of the paper.
Phillip W. Young,
Denton