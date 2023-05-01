DRC_Keyboard

Government must ensure people are housed

My name is Nhu, and I am a resident in Denton who wishes to convey an ongoing and struggling concern. I must compose this letter to express my worry about the lack of affordable housing within the city. Being a relatively active resident of this city, I have personally seen the effect of rising costs of housing. It has impacted countless families and many of them I knew personally. It appears the buying power is declining dramatically, and the inflation rates are skyrocketing.

