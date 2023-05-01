My name is Nhu, and I am a resident in Denton who wishes to convey an ongoing and struggling concern. I must compose this letter to express my worry about the lack of affordable housing within the city. Being a relatively active resident of this city, I have personally seen the effect of rising costs of housing. It has impacted countless families and many of them I knew personally. It appears the buying power is declining dramatically, and the inflation rates are skyrocketing.
It is unacceptable that many hardworking families are being forced to decide on which essential items to buy and which essential items to leave for the future. If it was a matter of wants instead of needs, I would not have expressed such concern and become vocal. Many families are not even able to afford health care or even daily food. I also have to highlight that this does not only affect low-income families, but also those who are well off. It stems even in increasing the effort required to find housing they can afford.
I believe that only one entity can intervene and allow for these trends to change course for the long term, the government. I would even go as far to state that a possible solution would be to allow for funding for those who are unable to afford basic housing. I think it would be in the best interests of the city as well, if its residents were not homeless and able to contribute.
Nhu Phan,
Denton
America needs better-quality food
To whom it may concern, my name is Lofton Ross and I am a student at UNT. I am writing with regards to my concern about U.S. citizens’ diet and the food which we consume. I believe the FDA allows harmful additives, such as high fructose corn syrup and dyes, to be in our food. While food should be tasty and enjoyable, its most important job is the nourishment of our bodies. The amount of processed food and how readily available it is has become detrimental to the population’s diet.
I believe that the FDA should more closely monitor and be more discerning with the ingredients that they are allowing into our food offerings. I believe that raising awareness about this important issue will give the FDA reason to take action so that our food products are better suited to fulfill the purpose of providing the proper nutrition that people require. Thank you so much for your time and attention to an issue so vital to our community.
Highest regards,
Lofton Ross,
Frisco
