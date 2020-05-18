Two steps to read your paper online
I, like many others, want to keep the Denton Record-Chronicle delivered every day. It has been that way since the 1950s.
I want daily knowledge of local and world news. I realize that computers have taken over everything they can.
I am lucky that my wife, Cindy, knows computers and can straighten out my mistakes. I would be fine if I only used emails. Lucky that Ms. Ray taught me typing in 1962 in Denton High School. Two things are necessary to get the paper online. No. 1 is a computer. Not sure about cost, but a used one should be reasonable. A new one is not too bad if you buy a bottom-of-the-line model. No. 2 is a teacher. I think Denton public schools start classes about the sixth grade; then have them till they graduate.
These kids and grandkids can teach how to get into the Record-Chronicle. Maybe if you will listen to them, they might just listen to you when they normally wouldn’t!
When I started sending in letters to the editor, I called Mr. Sean McCrory. He is in the perfect position for his personality.
Another thing that pointed me to the online version of the Record-Chronicle is it is there every day. The two times per week coming in the mail won’t work. My mail comes at 4:30 in the afternoon. Got to have a morning paper.
James Penton,
Denton