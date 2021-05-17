Bad air costs jobs
The May 15 article titled “Air grievances” reveals something startling: Pollution is bad for the economy. An “undisclosed company” chose not to expand into Denton because of its poor air quality. In other words, bad air quality costs jobs. Air pollution also leads to a changing climate.
Many people assume that resolving the climate issue means destroying our economy, but not doing so is actually worse. Our changing climate damages our health, makes our weather unpredictable, and leads to water shortages and failing agriculture, among other effects. The longer we do nothing about the problem, the more it’s going to cost us.
According to MIT’s climate solutions simulator, EnRoads, the most effective solution for driving down greenhouse gas emissions is a price on carbon. The newly reintroduced Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, HR 2307, would do just that. It puts a price on carbon, but instead of keeping the money, the government returns it to American households in the form of a dividend, regardless of a family’s income.
This “carbon cash” then can be spent on whatever a family chooses. This bill will reduce our carbon emissions by 50% by 2030, enable us to surpass front-runners like the EU in clean technology, decrease the number of deaths in this country, create over a million new jobs and put money in people’s pockets.
I hope readers will take a moment to learn more about the bill and contact our representative, Congressman Michael Burgess, to ask him to co-sponsor this important piece of legislation.
Cheryl Clark,
Oak Point