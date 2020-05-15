We have an unprecedented opportunity
In this pandemic, we have an unprecedented opportunity, similar to the one we had in the Great Depression.
The Depression era jobs programs built core elements of our national infrastructure, interstate highways, bridges, dams, making the oil industry what it is today. The unexpected outcome of these efforts was pervasive pollution, global warming, environmental degradation. In this moment, we need the Depression-era vision of putting people to work and shaping the American economy for a more prosperous and equitable future. However, now our vision must be one of equitably and sustainably.
We must act boldly to put unemployed Americans to work building a sustainable economy that vastly minimizes the use of fossil fuels. The economist Kate Raworth has created an economic model called Donut Economics that is worth looking at.
I urge Michael Burgess, Ted Cruz and John Cornyn to do more than pander to the usual list of corporate lobbyists, but hold a bold vision for a sustainable America and world that will be more environmentally and ecologically healthy than the one we've created. If we do this, our grandchildren's grandchildren will look to us as the greatest generation.
Steven Hurley,
Denton