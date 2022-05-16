Rep. Michael Burgess, in your May 12 opinion piece titled “Post-pandemic US loosens mandate power grip,” you failed to mention the nearly 1 million people in our country who have died from COVID-19. Nor did you mention the over 200,000 American children who have been orphaned by COVID. Or the nearly 800,000 Texans who have lost a close relative to the virus and that 15,000 in the Dallas-Fort Worth area have died from COVID.
I guess this information based on research and facts doesn’t fit with your politics, your science or your narrative.
Elaine Fannin,
Denton
Time for calm and rational discourse
The past few days have been filled with examples of tragedy, avoidance of responsibility and the search for raw power.
The killing of so many in Buffalo by an unhinged racist is an example of a search for power gone mad. Another example is the refusal of Republican congressmen and others to respond to legal subpoenas. These elected individuals (and many before them) are thumbing their noses at everyone else who believes in the rule of law and decency.
The struggle for human rights is not an easy process. It seems quite clear that the will of the majority supports the fact that a woman’s right to choose and control her destiny is critical to our democratic process. Yet conservative politics and judicial groups act differently.
Now, more than ever, is the time for calm and rational discourse. It is not the time for weakness and emotional knee-jerk actions.