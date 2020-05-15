What will become of us?
Sen. Ted Cruz, Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and other conservatives went all out in their support of the hair salon owner in Dallas who chose to break the law by opening her business illegally.
My cynical side wonders if the support would have been so dramatic with front-page photos if this white single mother had instead been a single father of color who had opened his shop illegally. I also wonder if the support would have been so great if there had been 10 or 20 or 100 similar shops who had opened illegally.
It seems that state, regional and national news has been recently full of examples where officials have ignored the law and instead made political points. What will become of us if our nation, which is based on law and respect for others, fails?
John Hipple,
Denton
We should unite to defeat COVID-19
When I read Judy Thompson’s outrageous “Guts to stand up” missive in the May 9 Letters to the Editor congratulating Shelley Luther for keeping her Dallas hair salon open despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s decree, I noticed two omissions in the list she gave of her preexisting afflictions: ignorance and disregard for her fellow citizens.
Politicization of the COVID-19 pandemic is polarizing our country at a time when we should all unite to defeat the virus and every other existential threat to our nation’s security. Failure to do so will test the adage “United we stand, divided we fall.”
Most of us are wise enough to listen to and follow the counsel and advice given by our health providers, which I’m confident the letter writer did during her three hospitalizations she mentioned. So why have so many of us deferred to politicians and special interest groups and turned a deaf ear to the public health professionals at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention who have an excellent track record of protecting the health of Americans from infectious diseases and other public health threats over the decades?
Elizabeth G. Fitzpatrick,
Denton