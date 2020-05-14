This week, hospitals across the country and in North Texas celebrated National Hospital Week — an annual opportunity to recognize the incredible contributions of everyone who works in our hospitals and health systems. From information technology specialists, administrators, social workers and registrars to physicians, nurses, therapists, environmental services and food and nutrition, we all work together to deliver the exceptional care our patients — our families — deserve.
While the word “unprecedented” has certainly gotten a workout lately, it seems appropriate. I have seen firsthand the unprecedented efforts of our teams coming together to provide the best care possible to support our communities during this pandemic. North Texas hospital chief medical officers worked collaboratively to ensure our entire community had access to the latest data and best practices; IT departments worked to deploy technology to keep hospitalized patients connected to their families; and hundreds of clinicians stepped up to ensure that every patient received round-the-clock, expert care.
In turn, our communities have responded in unprecedented ways. We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of North Texans who have fed us, prayed for us, rallied around our facilities with flashing lights and encouraged us in countless ways. Those messages of gratitude — sometimes colored in crayon — as well as donations of masks and meals and other acts of generosity, have been powerful fuel for our dedicated teams of physicians, nurses and colleagues. For us, this encouraging energy and kindness reaffirms that together, we can spread what this virus never intended: gratitude, hope and compassion.
During Hospital Week, as our community thanks us, we want to return that sentiment of gratitude for all of those who have provided incredible support for our health care heroes. Thank you.
Erol Akdamar,
President, Medical City Healthcare
Sen. Ted Cruz, Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and other conservatives went all out in their support of the hair salon owner in Dallas who choose to break the law by opening her business illegally.
My cynical side wonders if the support would have been so dramatic with front-page photos if this white single mother had instead been a single father of color who had opened his shop illegally. I also wonder if the support would have been so great if there had been 10 or 20 or 100 similar shops who had opened illegally.
It seems that state, regional and national news has been recently full of examples where officials have ignored the law and instead made political points. What will become of us if our nation, which is based on law and respect for others, fails?
John Hipple,
Denton