We could lose the postal service
The U.S. Postal Service is in danger of being killed off.
Postal rates are kept low by politicians, while Congress fails to provide the funds needed to operate properly.
This is not a coincidence. Republicans would like to kill the USPS and replace it with a profit-making private corporation.
Delivering the mail is a fundamental purpose of federal government. Congress should not allow this takeover, and it should provide financial support at least equal to that given big corporations.
Tell your federal representatives how you feel about this issue.
Keith Shelton,
Denton
What a shame
It’s Saturday evening, and I’m still reeling from a May 9 letter to the editor from a 79-year-old woman with numerous underlying conditions who was praising Shelley Luther for standing up for her rights. Shame on both of these women and their supporters!
I seriously doubt that either one of them have had a relative or close friend who has contracted this disease, much less lost someone to it. “I go wherever I can, whenever I can” with no mask because it was suffocating. Bully for you!
While I hate it, I wear it when I know I cannot maintain a physical distance because, while I don’t worry about myself, I worry about selfish people who have decided their “rights” extend beyond their personal space.
One only has to read the article about the Guyer student and his family who couldn’t be with his grandfather in the hospital as he lay dying, to understand how devastating and isolating this disease is.
Oh, wait. It’s more important that Shelley Luther pay her rent, people get their hair cut, and you don’t have to feel “suffocated” that someone — from the 17-year-old with no underlying conditions to the countless people across this nation who suffer from this painful disease — be protected from the likes of you.
What a shame!
Danna Zoltner,
Denton