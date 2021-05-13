Together we stand, united we fall
Where have all the rational conservative Republicans gone? I am in search of logical, thoughtful, truthful, ethical, moral and consistent Republicans who support the Constitution. It seems that right now the halls of Congress are filled with very few of those.
There is a high need for individuals who are willing to stand up for what is right. Now is the time for all of us to get to work to do the things that will help constructive programs happen.
Remember, together we stand, united we fall.
John Hipple,
Denton