After the Allen Premium Outlets shooting, those who believe a right to life supersedes a right for everyone to possess a firearm, regulations derived from the Second Amendment, the expression “well regulated” must apply.
First, a firearm owner must be licensed through an extensive background check, which will include psychological testing to eliminate those suicidal or psychotic. Gov. Greg Abbott insists the problem is mental health, but he provides guns to crazy people. The licensee must have a picture ID and thumbprint and be over 21. Those under 21 must have an adult with them to handle a firearm.
Second, for a licensee to purchase a gun, a 10-day waiting period must be used to research behavior since licensing. The purchaser must undergo training in firearm safety. No assault rifles are to be in any one’s possession other than the military.
Third, if a person has a firearm in bodily possession, he will forfeit it if intoxicated or under the influence of drugs, or if he threatens to use it illegally or exhibits family violence.
Finally, private militias must not be allowed firearms. Public militias will be controlled by the Department of Public Safety and have all firearms registered. Criminals must not have guns.
Walter Lindrose,
Denton
