Something to think about: Things are so uncertain in our world today with the horrible COVID-19 virus and the economy in jeopardy. Why does God let all this happen? Perhaps he is allowing all this to happen to get our attention.
But one thing that is certain is the fact that God loves all of us and wishes we would come to him and read his word, the Bible. Jesus said “Never will I leave you or forsake you.” As we look to him, he will always be with us in difficult times.
People are at home with their family now. We have time to reflect on our lives. It will allow us to spend time with our children. Perhaps that is one of the reasons that God is allowing this to happen. We get so busy working and so many other activities; we forget what is the most important thing — our relationship with our Lord. This will give us peace of mind.
Carol Thomason
Ponder