When this paper went digital, I stopped reading it, thinking there’s too much for perusing online already. However, it’s inadequate not knowing what’s happening locally. Recently I’ve resumed the subscription and found it more convenient as I can enlarge the font as needed.
The May 8 article regarding the police ticketing quota by Dave Lieber provided an “aha moment.” It was convincingly written with profound quotes and analysis. Many drivers probably have run into officers driven by “productivity.” I had such doubts myself. If it is a systemic problem, it could only be resolved through the change of the system and its “training manuals” designed at the top. Some practice may not befit the core of their mission. “Manufactured offenses” can skew the relationship between the public and their defenders. Pecuniary gain may lead to the loss of morale and ultimately trust.
Yet, I also had police encounters which were comforting to think back on. Recently two teens came to our neighborhood looking for someone who had a brush with them while driving. They went up and down the street, ringing the doorbells. In a few minutes, a police officer (Mr. M. Guest) arrived. He asked many questions and checked out the vehicles. I hadn’t driven for quite a while (and definitely not that day). So, problem solved.
Our little girl who still believed in the Tooth Fairy even made a “grown-up” comment: “That was a time we were so happy to have the police come in.”
Vicky Li,
Krum