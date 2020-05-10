Serious changes ahead
Marc Thiessen’s editorial in Friday’s paper (“What if we can’t find a cure quickly?”) addresses the need for the country and the world to return quickly to some semblance of normalcy.
What Thiessen promulgates is a return to business as usual, but what we are faced with is a watershed event in human history that challenges us to make serious changes in the way we live. We in all probability will not in our lifetimes see the return of the convivial lifestyles we enjoyed before the pandemic without severe consequences to health and well-being.
I tip my hat to Thiessen who wishes for a quick return to business as usual, but it’s not going to be, ever again, without the “moonshot” vaccines needed to combat COVID-19 and others that are in the pipeline and headed our way. Even now the human race has unfortunately achieved a new level of vulnerability and stepped into a world we cannot retreat from.
John Zeigler,
Denton