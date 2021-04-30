100 days of parlor tricks
In his first 100 days in office, President Biden has demonstrated a talent for sleight of hand.
Take his policy toward Yemen, where a war implicating the last three presidents rages on. Since 2015, the U.S. has supported Saudi Arabia in a brutal bombing campaign there. Congress voted to end U.S. support for the war in 2019, marking the first time the War Powers Resolution has been used to end an overseas conflict — or it would have, if then-President Trump hadn’t vetoed the measure.
Despite campaign promises to end the war, Biden has been reluctant to really commit. Following a February announcement pledging an end to U.S. support of “offensive operations” in Yemen, the White House stonewalled for months a congressional request for clarification on the specifics. Meanwhile, officials like Yemen envoy Timothy Lenderking took to denying the severity of the situation on the ground — specifically, the existence of the blockade preventing necessary supplies, including food, from reaching Yemenis.
Finally, on April 26, the Pentagon fessed up. Spokesman John Kirby told reporters that the U.S. continues to support the Saudi coalition currently pulverizing Yemen. He neglected to mention that the bombing could end tomorrow, since the Saudis rely on military contracts that Biden could cancel at any time.
The U.N. estimates that 400,000 Yemeni children will starve this year if this conflict continues, but instead of keeping his promise to end the war, President Biden has opted for 100 days of parlor tricks.
Benjamin Smith,
Denton