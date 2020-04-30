Community’s watchful eye
They tried. From what I can tell, the Denton Record-Chronicle made every effort to keep printing the daily paper, but economic times and our switch from print to the computer screen were more than they could overcome.
Personally, I think we all lose with this. As a kid, there were all kinds of mischief I could get into. We lived in the country and rode our bikes everywhere for hours at a time. There was no adult supervision riding with us, just the knowledge that mom and dad “would know.”
There was this invisible set of eyes and a furrowed brow watching as we stole onions or chili peppers from the farmer’s field. Although she was not able to save an onion here or there, she did save a candy bar from the corner store. We knew she was watching, and we knew we would get caught. We didn’t do it.
Today, our government leaders know somebody is watching. That somebody is the Denton Record-Chronicle. They will continue to push the legal boundaries here and there, but they won’t take it all because, like us, they know they will get caught.
The reporters of the Record-Chronicle are watching, just like my mom.
Will they continue to fear the light of day with the Record-Chronicle only printing twice a week? If they don’t, you and I will pay the price, which will turn out to be much greater than a subscription to the paper.
William Reed,
Denton
Just like that
Candace Owens, the featured speaker at the Denton County Republican Party’s Lincoln Reagan Dinner on Feb. 15, has been busy challenging conventional wisdom about COVID-19.
On April 20, after President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning immigration, she tweeted, “And just like that, the epidemiologists, the CDC, the media-pundits, and their Democratic overlords will be pivoting to ‘the virus is completely under control.’”
Just Monday, she wrote, “This is your daily reminder that under no circumstances will I be getting any #coronavirus vaccine that becomes available.”
Then Tuesday she thanked Tucker Carlson “for stating what I’ve been stating for two months now. The virus was NEVER as deadly as the ‘experts’ predicted. Any conservative that believed the initial hype and has not yet admitted they were wrong is both arrogant and spineless.”
I can’t wait to see who the county Republicans invite next year, assuming there will be a next year.
Mark Spencer,
Cross Roads