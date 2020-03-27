President Donald J. Trump declared the illegal immigrant crisis a National Emergency addressed by building a Southern border wall. This was not overruled by Congress and will cost billions of dollars stolen from legally appropriated funds.
Now, President Trump has declared coronavirus a National Emergency to be addressed by spending billions of dollars more.
Should not Republicans in Congress now rescind approval of the National Emergency of the immigrant crisis that threatens very few and use the money saved to address a real health crisis that is an immediate threat to every one of us?
Lash Hansborough,
Denton
There are many sides to a jillion issues. Most times, the sides are far apart, especially in politics. What is going on in Washington is an ultimate example. I thought both sides were coming to an agreement on what to do about the COVID-19 virus and the destruction it has created.
But in steps, Ms. Pelosi wants to be President Nancy Pelosi with her arrogance and power lust only equal to Stalin’s. She flew in inside her carbon-blasting private jet from San Francisco with a 1,400-page bill full of all the far left programs unpopular with American citizens, in order to blackmail the Senate into forcing passage of them so the Senate could get what they wanted in order to straighten out the massive economic disaster created by the COVID-19 virus.
She has no more business running the House of Representatives than she does changing the diapers on her grandchildren. She needs to be removed as speaker, and if not then she needs to resign and go home and scoop the streets of San Francisco. She is too ignorant to know what is right or wrong in the most important decision she has had or will ever make.
This is an issue that I will take as important a conservative side on as any that I have ever had to. No middle ground for me in this one.
Sorry liberals, Ms. Pelosi has just sunk your ship!
James Penton,
Denton