Vote centers needed
On primary election day, the polling place where I worked for the Democratic primary served 630 voters and turned away about 300 voters who arrived at the wrong location.
Unlike Travis, Harris, Dallas, Tarrant and Collin counties, Denton County voters are required to come to one particular location to vote on election day. During early voting, they may vote at any location, but on the crowded, stress-filled election day, our county elections department insists that voters come to one place.
For each of those 300 voters, election workers had to consult sheets of paper (one copy provided per polling place), then try to help the voter understand why they couldn’t vote where they had stood in line, and where they had to go to vote.
By the time I explained the problem and solution to the voter, I could have voted this person twice. And we repeated this scene over 300 times just at one location. This is a waste of time, gasoline, traffic congestion and voters’ goodwill. Voters can’t understand this antiquated way of doing things, because there is no good reason to do this.
Denton County is growing by leaps and bounds, but our infrastructure has to grow too, and that means more than roads and bridges. It means how we handle normal citizen interaction with government.
It’s time for Denton County to catch up.
Cathy Snyder,
Denton