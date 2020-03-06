You cannot fix stupidity
I do not believe I have ever read a more vile, degenerate, depraved, disgusting, nauseating and contemptible opinion column in any newspaper in my 90-plus years until I read the trash printed in the March 2 edition of the Denton Record-Chronicle.
Leonard Pitts wrote the trash, and that is all it is, titled “Long-overdue eulogy for competence.” There is an old saying that fits this kind of trash. You can cure ignorance through education, but you cannot fix stupidity.
Pitts is so far off base that he cannot even see the stadium. My definition of the word “eulogy” is praise or acclamation, and “competence” means adequate or capable. Leonard Pitts seems to think these definitions changed in January 2017, and people who voted for President Donald Trump are stupid and ignorant.
Well, I voted for Trump and will do so again in 2020, so according to Leonard Pitts, I am stupid albeit my Ph.D. degree in economics. Leonard Pitts was hiding under a rock and missed President Trump’s plan, which is a good one.
The “competent” president assured the nation not to panic, and everything would be taken care of. He appointed Vice President Pence to head a task force to work with Alex Azar, Health and Human Services secretary, to set up screening and rush the new vaccine. He brought in Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Surgeon General Jerome Adams to form a Virus Containment Task Force and provide funding with Ambassador Deborah Birx as coordinator.
Sounds like a fine plan to me, and Leonard Pitts should go back under his rock.
Jake Gibson,
Lake Dallas