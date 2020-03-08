Thank you chief Dixon
Thank you, Police Chief Frank Dixon and the men and women who serve and protect us.
The professional actions of your officers in confronting a combative, deranged and armed person were exactly what we want in the people charged with protecting us. The vitriol directed at you and your officers, without one shred of evidence or proof, is shameful.
May God bless you and keep you safe.
Phil Montgomery,
Denton
Take a long look
Darius Tarver is dead. Say it. Let it sink in deep into your bones. This is more than a news report. This is a tragedy beyond comprehension. This is the death of brilliance. Don’t turn away. Look at Darius dying on the pavement. Look at that we lost that night. Look!
Once you have taken a long look — and only after you have taken a long look — I invite you to think critically about how this tragedy unfolded.
Now, I want to be quite frank. For many years, I have given my life to the effort to combat police brutality. Institutionally, I hate the police. With that affirmed, I love truth more than anything I hate. For weeks, local activists have told us Darius Tarver was a victim of police brutality. Today, the video clearly revealed the truth.
Darius had weapons that he used. Darius was given commands that he ignored. Darius did not respond to nonlethal efforts. Darius stabbed an officer. Darius charged toward the officers. Darius was shot after multiple attempts at a nonlethal outcome.
Why did this happen? I don’t know — but I do know that we don’t get to just make it up as we go.
Tonight, I’m angry. Not at the police — for once. I’m angry at those who peddled false narratives to the detriment of other factual instances of police brutality. Hollow sensationalism doesn’t bring about justice, it foments injustice. Darius Tarver deserves to be remembered for who he was, not for the caricature local activists want him to be.
Jeff Hood,
Denton
President for life
In a March 5 opinion column, Kim Robinson, a licensed psychologist, raises the possibility that, if re-elected, President Donald Trump might not step down at the end of his second term but declare himself president for life. She backs up this statement with Trump quotes and descriptions of his actions as president and presents it as one of many reasons to vote against Trump in the upcoming election.
While I respect Ms. Robinson’s political opinions, her idea that Trump would somehow attempt a coup to stay in power strikes me as very paranoid, and as a licensed psychologist, Ms. Robinson should know better.
There are, of course, arguments to be made as to why Trump should be ousted, but fear of a Trump dictatorship is surely not one of them.
June Skinner,
Corinth