Pitts has his place here
I first encountered Leonard Pitts’ columns when we lived in Orlando in the 1990s. He was just as biting, forthright and opinionated then as he is now.
Over the past 25 years, I’ve disagreed with him only once — and that was on some minor point about education. He’s a novelist and commentator as well as Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist, and I, for one, appreciate his progressive views.
Pitts most definitely belongs on our Opinion page.
Charise Cullin Christian,
Denton
Do Trump fans live in another reality?
A Quinnipiac University Poll found that almost nine out of 10 Republicans think President Donald Trump is doing a good job with the virus pandemic. I know there are knowledgeable Republicans, but they must be hard to find. Maybe they are that one in 10.
Trump made fun of the warnings about the COVID-19 virus and said it was a hoax. The same as he labeled all stories about his dishonesty and ineptitude. How the Trump supporters continue to swallow his lies and fabrications is beyond reason. To be proven wrong and to hold even more tightly to their misguided beliefs is a sign of insecurity and fear.
Donald Trump is a shallow narcissist and cares more about himself and his ratings than our national interests. He thinks he knows more about pandemics than any doctor, just as he knows more about war than any general. I am glad Fox and Trump are finally realizing we are having a pandemic. Too much time has been lost.
Trump cut funding for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and many other agencies that would have been more prepared for this pandemic. His supporters continue to believe in him even with his head-snapping reversals of what he says one week as opposed to the next. Are they just extremely gullible, or do they live in an alternate reality? As far as being caught in his lies about COVID-19, Baby Trump is now wetting his diaper, if not worse. It stinks.
John T. Weber,
Denton
We should open our minds
It just amazes me when the biblical scholars come out of the woodwork to assail a wonderful president. Now, we have the guy who quotes ravenously from the book of Proverbs. This book isn’t meant to point to the failing of others. It is meant to direct us to our failings. The letter writer should reread Proverbs with introspection.
Then read the Book of Romans at least through chapter 3, and perhaps you will be enlightened.
I read all the editorials and columns, some a little more closely than others. I generally do not like what Leonard Pitts has to say. In fact, I think many of his thoughts are divisive. He has a place as well as all the others guest essays. I like Marc Thiessen, and he has a place for thinking people.
Let’s be realistic, they both have a place. We should open our minds. I guess we should try to open our minds more to try and understand where these guys are coming from and what our president is trying to do for our country.
And most importantly, we should all attend a church that preaches the word of God in its truth and purity!
John Okonski,
Providence Village