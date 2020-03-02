No temperature checks here?
Recently, my family flew to Panama for a week’s vacation. We very much enjoyed this and met many tourists from all over the world.
One thing that caught our attention was that upon arrival at the Panama City International Airport, each traveler’s temperature was taken by the medical staff. This was done to check for symptoms of the coronavirus.
Surprisingly, later as we returned to the Houston international airport, we found that no medical checkup was made on the international arrivals.
It seems that some type of medical evaluation of international arrivals should be made in U.S. airports.
I hope some government agency is looking into this.
Anthony “Tony” Kurialacherry,
Coppell