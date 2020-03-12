I read Jake Gibson’s March 7 letter, titled “You cannot fix stupidity.” It was quite a rant, taking Leonard Pitts to the woodshed over his March 2 opinion column, “Long overdue eulogy for competence.” Perhaps Gibson is right. It is not so much a eulogy as it is a lamentation over the loss of competency in Trump’s administration.
Pitts points out how Donald Trump asserts warm weather will dispatch the coronavirus and Trump contradicts medical doctors in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Both claims are evidence of the loss of competency.
Then, Manuel Taboada agrees with Gibson in a March 10 letter to the editor and says he has always thought Pitts was contemptible and seldom reads his column. Is this an example of “don’t confuse me with facts when my mind is made up” or just burying one’s head, not in the sand, but deep in the muck of apathy?
These letter writers should read A Very Stable Genius by Carol D. Leonnig and Philip Rucker, both Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists. This book details Trump’s incompetency, in detail, over the past three years.
Bob James,
Denton
In regard to the two recent letters to the editor by Mr. Gibson and Mr. Taboada concerning the columns from Leonard Pitts, I could not agree more with the two gentlemen’s letters.
In my opinion, Mr. Pitts, who rails against racism, is indeed an ardent racist himself. In his latest diatribe, he bemoaned the experience of a man of color having to wait to vote. He inferred that this person was purposely made to wait to vote. Nothing was said about how many persons were there in line and also had to wait. Enough is enough.
I think that the time has come for Mr. Pitts to be removed from the Opinion page. There are many liberal writers out there who maybe better reflect the feeling of the country. Ann Coulter, a conservative writer, was removed for far less.
I think the paper is better than this.
Lealand Dean,
Denton