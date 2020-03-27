Chief Jerry Gardner’s March 22 essay on law enforcement’s two big issues misses an important third — the veracity of police officers and the employment environment that strains “truth telling.”
“The blue curtain” is a code of silence among police officers where officers refuse to testify against corrupt officers, creating a veil of secrecy around police actions. “The blue wall of silence” is the secrecy of police officers who lie or look the other way to protect other police officers.
Video from South Carolina revealed an officer who shot a citizen in the back move a Taser 50 feet next to the body. Another responding officer saw him do it but said nothing in his report. Video of Laquan McDonald being shot by the police in Chicago while walking away from them led to several officers reporting that he made threatening moves toward them. Video can be viewed daily where police officers are observed exhibiting prohibited behavior but denying it.
Yes, we owe a lot to the good police officers who conduct themselves with honor. Society suffers from all police officers who won’t report wrongdoing by other officers for fear they won’t receive backup.
The Blue Curtain has to be lifted!
Ronald L. Johnson,
Denton
President Donald J. Trump declared the illegal immigrant crisis a National Emergency addressed by building a Southern border wall. This was not overruled by Congress and will cost billions of dollars stolen from legally appropriated funds.
Now, President Trump has declared coronavirus a National Emergency to be addressed by spending billions of dollars more.
Should not Republicans in Congress now rescind approval of the National Emergency of the immigrant crisis that threatens very few and use the money saved to address a real health crisis that is an immediate threat to every one of us?
Lash Hansborough,
Denton