Years ago, I lived on the Randal Mills Farm, which included the old Randal Mills Building located on the north side of the river if you were driving to Hurst. We farmed the land on both sides of the Trinity River to furnish food for the military at Carswell. This was in the early l940s.
We had Mr. and Mrs. Rogers (grandfather of Kenny Rogers and his brother) living in the old Mills building next to the river. Mr. Rogers was old and had one bad leg, wood as we all recalled. Mr. Rogers worked part time on the vegetables for shipment, and he helped teach me how to fish and clean the fish.
We had visitors come up from Houston to visit Mr. Rogers (known as a gambler), and it was his children and grandchildren — Kenny (about 8 years old) and his brother, who was younger. They came several times with the children.
I got to know Kenny somewhat, but a short time later at the age of 14 I was accepted into the Marine Corps Reserve prior to going directly into the Army Air Corps. I remained in the Air Corps, later the U.S. Air Force, for the next 22 years and retirement.
Kenny grew up and got into singing with his friends, got very wealthy with Willie Nelson and others and got inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. After I retired in 1962, I remained in contact to some extent and started flying LearJets. I got word around 1970 that Kenny had medical problems and was worried about failure.
He had three jet aircraft, and I contacted my company owners and got permission to purchase a Boeing DC-9 from Kenny with the agreement that I will fly him and the aircraft to Hawaii so he could settle his job with a Pineapple company in Hawaii. The purchase price was $4.2 million for his DC-9.
Later he got involved in movies, especially with the gambler fashioned after his grandfather, Mr. Rogers from the old Randal Mills Building by the Trinity River.
The March 22 article in the Denton Record-Chronicle was a shock that he had died of natural causes at 81 years of age.
I, seven years older, had looked to visiting with Kenny but failed. He had a good life and was a good singer.
Ray Roberts Sr.,
Denton