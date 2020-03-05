The automobile conundrum
The Green New Deal: Problem No. 1 is the automobile!
There are 287.3 million vehicles registered in the U.S. — the average age being 11.6 years old.
Seventeen million autos were sold here in 2019, so at current sales rates, it would take 17 years to replace them.
But the U.S. production in 2019 was 10.98 million, so with domestic production, it would take 26 years to replace all of them.
In 2019, Tesla struggled to build 365,000 (thousand) electric cars.
So how do you replace (recycle) all those nasty gas autos with electric ones?
And how do you replace all those gas stations with electric charging stations powered with what?
You can gas up in about 5 minutes, but charging takes what?
Put that in your pipe and smoke it.
John Green,
Hickory Creek