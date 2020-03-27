A heartfelt thanks
A heartfelt thank you to the person responsible for finding my wife’s wallet in the Walmart parking last Tuesday.
Your quick actions led to the safe turn of her wallet with all contents recovered. Your integrity, trustworthiness and forthrightness are recognized and greatly appreciated.
Ralph Wiley,
Corinth
The ‘sanctity of life’
Isn’t it ironic that Lt Gov. Dan Patrick, who touts his evangelical, family values, anti-abortion bonafides, while making the rounds to the big (mostly white) evangelical churches each election cycle to assure them he won’t waver on opposing abortion to protect the “sanctity of life,” is willing to sacrifice older, mature members of society for businesses and stock portfolios? I assume he’s including younger people with compromised immune systems, many young parents, brothers, sisters, and aunts and uncles as well.
It really all fits a pattern of thought, though, with people like him. The loud “pro life” crowd never speaks out against the hundreds of thousands of innocent lives, of all ages, we’ve destroyed in recent foreign wars, the degrading and cruel treatment separating the children from their parents of immigrant families seeking help from us legally or illegally in desperation, or the lives senselessly lost by gun violence at home. They never fault wrongful police shootings — they decried the ACA and are always willing to cut Medicaid and Medicare. They don’t seem to value life except theirs and, according to Patrick’s reasoning I guess, now value profits over their own now.
I hope this isn’t the view of others in his camp; however, I fear it is.
Mike Pennington,
Denton