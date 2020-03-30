Virtual learning is vital
The U.S. has been putting many measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but how many deaths have they prevented? We will not know until the virus has run its course, but we are unlikely to witness the 1.7 million to 2.2 million deaths the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had predicted would occur if we did not take preventative measures. One of those mitigating measures is closing schools. Students should be out of school until the coronavirus is under control — but no longer.
Virtual learning is just like normal school but done on a computer at home. Most students have personal devices or school-issued devices to use for online learning. If students have no computer devices, they could check out technology from school. For students with no Wi-Fi, many data providers are offering discounted Wi-Fi.
Distance learning is equivalent to classroom learning. Online students get the same interactions as classroom students with their teachers and classmates through video conferencing platforms, which allow teachers to instruct students directly and students to ask questions. Learners complete assigned work in an online site/link and then hit submit to send the work to their teachers, who can share the graded work through the same site/link.
Schools are germ pools because they are crowded and because of all the kids touching each other and each other’s items. COVID-19 spreads very easily in this type of environment.
If schools reopen too soon, many kids will be infected and will infect many adults, contributing to a high death rate.
Varnika Dalal,
Flower Mound