Diversity of opinion
I have been a subscriber to the Denton Record-Chronicle for several years and have enjoyed Leonard Pitts’ opinions compared with Marc Thiessen’s.
I find Thiessen to be nothing but a right-wing parrot. I commend the Record-Chronicle for providing diverse opinions. This gives all Record-Chronicle readers an opportunity to enjoy the paper. I suggest to those who find Pitts’ opinions disturbing to stop reading them if that makes them feel better, but of course then they would have nothing to complain about.
They will not be able to complain about progressive issues, which is really what Pitts conveys. The Record-Chronicle is not meant for only one or two people to enjoy but for the whole community. Even though I disagree with Marc Thiessen, I occasionally read his opinion, but not because I expect to glean anything at all enlightening.
Alfredo Sanchez,
Denton
Liar, fool, cheat
Leonard Pitts, I consider to be a very spiritual man because he gives straight talk from the heart and shows empathy, kindness, compassion and decency.
What does the Holy Bible say about President Donald Trump and his minions? (Proverbs 12:5) An evil man’s mind is crammed with lies. (Luke 6:45) An evil man produces evil deeds from his hidden wickedness. Whatever is in the heart overflows into speech. (Proverbs 15:28) The evil man pours out evil words without a thought. (Proverbs 17:4) The wicked enjoy fellowship with others who are wicked; liars enjoy liars. (Proverbs 26:11) As a dog returns to his vomit, so a fool repeats his folly. (Proverbs 29:12) A wicked ruler will have wicked aides on his staff. (Proverbs 29:4) A nation is destroyed by a ruler who demands bribes.
These proverbs also apply to evangelical leadership who are duplicitous in their extolling of Trump. (Proverbs 17:15) The Lord despises those who say that bad is good and good is bad. The Holy Bible reveals Trump to be a liar, fool, cheat, slanderer, oppressor, rebel and deceiver.
So to the religious right who support Trump, when will you awaken to your duplicitous association with him? (Proverbs 26:24) A man with hate in his heart may sound pleasant enough, but don’t believe him; for he is cursing you in his heart. Though he pretends to be so kind, his hatred will finally come to light for all to see. (Proverbs 19:27) Stop listening to teaching that contradicts what you know to be right.
The Scripture references came out of the Tyndale Life Lesson Bible.
Ronald Beardsley,
Denton