A messy debate
Thank goodness there wasn’t any food at the Democratic debate the night of Feb. 25, as it would have been pretty messy.
I wonder how many of them could work across the aisle with Republicans, or with Putin and other world leaders, based on their attitudes and demeanor.
John Green,
Hickory Creek
We have come a long way
With all the negativity swirling around government affairs recently, I wanted to help celebrate (or at least acknowledge with a collective sigh of relief) the expansion of lanes of Interstate 35E through Denton.
Obviously, there is work to be done on access lanes, the Loop 288 intersection, etc.; but we have come a long way on freeway congestion relief. Some well-deserved shout-outs need to be made.
Congratulations and “thank yous” need to be given to county officials such as Mary Horn, who tirelessly championed our roadways with TxDOT as our county judge; Andy Eads, who has succeeded her; and very critically Commissioner Hugh Coleman, who stood up with me and others to vigorously object at the TxDOT planning rollout where the state plan initially stopped the I-35E expansion at Lake Lewisville. Commissioners Bobbie Mitchell of Lewisville and Ron Marchant of Carrollton supported Denton’s position as well.
Perhaps most vitally for Denton was the work done by Pete Kamp. She was the city’s representative on the Regional Transportation Council from 2004 through 2014, becoming chairperson. This entity allocates highway funding for the entire Metroplex. Her voice was indispensable in the life of this I-35E Denton expansion.
Major freeway expansions are expensive, slow and painful. But they are necessary.
They make a material difference in our daily quality of life. Three cheers to our local elected officials and the transportation staff that support them.
Mark A. Burroughs,
Denton