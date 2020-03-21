Find ways to care for others
You and I may not be panicked, but panic is in the air. Eating out, coffee with friends and handshakes have been replaced with elbow bumps, social distancing and the endless pursuit of toilet paper.
COVID-19 has completely turned our world upside-down. Eliminating the sense of panic is impossible, but we can minimize its impact.
Cicero declared, “Not for ourselves alone are we born.” A natural reaction to crisis is self-focus, but the best remedy for fear is love. With new activity restrictions in force, we must find creative ways to care for others.
Offer to get groceries for an elderly neighbor or donate to Meals on Wheels. Everyone needs encouraging support, a helping hand (or maybe an elbow) and thoughtful prayers. This pandemic is placing families under tremendous stress because of schedule upheaval, homebound workers and forced home-schooling.
Today, make time to play a family game, share a meal at home, read a book together or watch a comedy. These zero-cost investments yield high returns. Encouragement is hard to find in the coronapocalypse newsfeed. Generate smiles today by calling a friend, texting a neighbor or sharing a post.
You’ll relieve stress, improve morale and boost immune systems! We must protect those most at risk by exercising caution. While employing precautionary measures, add a dose of love, a shot of encouragement and a measure of hope.
Together, we can rally through the crisis by exercising selflessness, inclusion and encouragement.
Jimmy Baker,
Roanoke