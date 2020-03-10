Acting president
It is interesting that we have an “acting president.” He appoints acting secretaries and acting attorneys general and acting chiefs of staff, four in less than four years.
Most of them had no previous experience in their appointments. I have a drill, but if you wanted me to be a dentist, you would be at risk. Oh, but that is no worry because if I share your political beliefs, I am qualified.
So my question is why is Dr. Ben Carson not in charge of the virus team? Does Mike Pence not have enough to do as vice president?
Or is this just another appointment to a dead-end street?
Rich Pentecost,
Denton