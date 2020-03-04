Kudos to Congressman Burgess
I am very proud and thankful for the winning situation, until November, for U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess. He has done a wonderful job for the citizens of District 26, and I am confident that we can look forward to his work, and correct answers, for the virus that is our daily problem, thanks to China.
We can be thankful for his good work and look forward to the future with the good answers of Congressman Burgess for the next several years. He has proven his ability with the U.S. government in support of President Trump.
I must say that his work for District 26 as well as his help with the president has been outstanding. Thank you for the past and now the future for Texas and the USA.
Ray Roberts Sr.,
Denton