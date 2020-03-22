In reply to Mr. Ronald Beardsley’s March 17 letter to the editor:
KJV Luke 6:37: “Judge not, and ye shall not be judged; condemn not, and ye shall not be condemned; forgive, and ye shall be forgiven.”
Donald Trump (and all whom the letter writer has established as “his minions”) — KJV Luke 6:22/23: “Blessed are ye, when men shall hate you, and when they shall separate you from their company, and shall reproach you, and cast out your name as evil, for the son of man’s sake. Rejoice ye in that day, and leap for joy; for, behold, your reward is great in heaven: for in the like manner did their fathers unto the prophets.”
Now I am sure to the many of those in the sanctimonious and superior elite, anyone who does not adhere to their interpretation and beliefs are deplorable pragmatists with the mouth of an acerbic and the soul of a heretic. But I’m sorry (not sorry), you don’t get to make the judgment of correctness. If a judgment’s to be made, God gets to make it. Please stop the vicious attack
All should avoid citing passages selectively just to try and bolster a particular point without keeping the context in mind. Romans 2:1: “Therefore thou art inexcusable, O man, whosoever thou art that judgest; for wherein thou judgest another, thou condemnest thyself; for thou that judgest doest the same things.”
All, be kind.
Leigh Smith,
Krum
President Donald Trump’s refusal to acknowledge the severity of the coronavirus pandemic is going to cause the death of more Americans than was necessary. On Jan. 31, he did the right thing in limiting travel to the U.S. He then wasted February and part of March before finally taking decisive action.
During this time, he constantly downplayed the seriousness of the pandemic for political reasons, undermining his own experts. He encouraged citizens to engage in behavior that increased their chances of becoming ill with remarks such as “there is nothing to shut down,” the fatality figure was a “false number,” the pandemic was a “hoax,” and that warm weather would be a cure. He is responsible for the failure to quickly roll out free testing kits (4,300 tests to date while Korea does 10,000 daily), engage private laboratories, put a scientist in charge (not Vice President Mike Pence) and coordinate with the states. He had previously disbanded the National Security Council’s pandemic team and drastically cut the Centers for Disease Control and National Institute of Health budgets.
Because of the slow response, we are faced with rising death rates, shuttered schools and a disastrous economy. It is up to voters to remedy this type of incompetence.
Bob Michaelsen,
Denton