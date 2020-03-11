Blue county ahead?
I absolutely love the frothing at the mouth over Leonard Pitts’ excellent columns, especially the one that has inspired rage among the Denton County racist crowd!
Fortunately for the USA, Denton County with its desire to return to slave days constitutes a minuscule part of this great nation. Who knows, with all the influx of people into North Texas, Denton County may turn blue and join the human race, after all.
John Zeigler,
Denton
Snake oil
It’s astounding that there are so many people taken in by politician Bernie Sanders’ socialistic agenda for the U.S. It is understandable that many, especially those ages 19-30, love his free college expenses idea. They apparently have not been taught the terrible consequences of socialism. And this proposal (Sanders) is from a guy who spent his honeymoon in the Soviet Union and embraced Castro’s communist Cuba. And also, our country was not built by socialism.
If the proponents of Sanders’ socialism think free college tuition, free health care, etc., are free, they need to wake up — only very high taxes would cover all these costs, which would amount to nearly $40 trillion over 10 years. They and all of us would see our tax bills skyrocket.
Additionally, socialism stifles entrepreneurship — should anyone try to start a small business, expand an existing one or otherwise try to get ahead financially — when a socialistic government, through taxes, would leave you with little or no profit for your efforts.
People should look at what’s happening in Hong Kong. Here is a small, formally democratic country now controlled by China desperately protesting against Beijing’s socialist/communistic policies.
Like the snake-oil peddlers of the late 1800s, that elixir and Bernie’s socialism provide no real benefits.
Scott B. Walker,
Corinth