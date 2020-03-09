A source of distilled venom
I enthusiastically agree with Mr. Jake Gibson’s letter to the editor of March 7. I’ve always thought Leonard Pitts to be contemptible and seldom read his columns as they seem like a source of distilled venom to me: the writings of an angry person trying to dissipate his Everest of hatred amongst the rest of us.
Still, the problem of what to do with that part of the newspaper remains: It seemed too vile and disgusting even for recycling. So Mr. Gibson’s letter inspired me to get a canary couple and use Mr. Pitts’ column to line the cage.
Upside down of course, so as not to disrespect the innocent birds.
Manuel Taboada,
Denton