They’re really anti-liberals
Which major party now best represents thoughtful, reasonable beliefs?
Piers Morgan, “British journalist and media figure,” (Encyclopedia Britannica) said, “Populism is rising because liberals have been unbearable, and I speak as a liberal, OK?” He continued, “But liberals have become utterly, pathetically illiberal and its [sic] a massive problem. What’s the point in calling yourself a liberal if you don’t allow anyone else to have a different view?”
Years ago, almost all liberals supported the right to have and express different views. For example, in 1978 an American Nazi group planned a march through Skokie, Illinois, where a number of Holocaust survivors lived. Although such a march by Nazis would be disgusting, in support of freedom of speech, the liberal ACLU defended their right to march.
Now, while most ordinary liberals still accept such traditional liberal values as freedom of speech, many Democratic Party leaders and other privileged elites reject such values, even if they call themselves liberals. Such “liberals” are therefore in truth anti-liberals.
As Morgan continued, these anti-liberals “wanna tell people, not just how to lead their lives, but if you don’t lead it the way I tell you to it’s a kind of version of fascism. If you don’t lead the life the way I’m telling you to then I’m going to ruin your life. I’m gonna scream abuse at you. I’m gonna get you fired from your job.”
Do you support traditional liberal values, or do you support anti-liberals and anti-liberalism?
Lee Nahrgang,
Denton