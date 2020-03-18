Our president is a destroyer
The coronavirus was not caused by President Donald Trump, but he is responsible for providing national leadership through this crisis: unfortunately, the sociopathy of his character delayed by two months America’s response.
In early January, when our medical centers were clamoring to develop COVID-19 testing kits, Trump prohibited them. He refused the testing kits from the World Health Organization and fired the White House people trained to fight pandemics. His misdirection to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention botched their attempts to create test kits.
A caring, prudent president would have sought and acted on advice of medical experts at the end of December, insisted that hospitals develop many more intensive care units and train more personnel to operate ventilators, whose manufacture he would have multiplied.
Penned in by his enormous ego, Trump continued obstructing, obfuscating and lying about the crisis where even the Denton Record-Chronicle in an article on March 13 pointed out his lies from his Oval Office address. A stark contrast to this was provided by the brilliance of our nation’s governors, mayors and leaders who rose to fill the leadership void. Trump’s declaration of an emergency was forced upon him, but even $50 billion cannot make up for the wasted months.
Trump ordered travel bans because it is something he understands, even though it is the least effective way to fight COVID-19; of course, as implemented, they are a nightmare.
Trump is a nihilist, a destroyer, not merely incompetent as Leonard Pitts asserts; a bad tree cannot produce good fruit.
His sociopathy will be most evident when Americans die for lack of ventilators and ICUs.
Walter Lindrose,
Denton