A mere inconvenience
In 2019, my husband was diagnosed for the second time with metastatic cancer in his lung and had a portion of his lung removed.
We have kids at three schools. Their needs were not being met virtually; after watching COVID-19 in schools, we made the decision to let them return to campuses in October.
We have been very pleased with the prevention of spread within schools. Our kids are thriving and happy, despite the changes, inconveniences and social distancing outside of school.
If schools decide to follow Gov. Greg Abbott's direction and not enforce mask use, it will force us, and many families, to go back to remote learning. This will be detrimental to kids’ education and mental health.
Alternately, if you enforce mask wearing and continued distancing at schools, it is merely an inconvenience. Wearing a mask is not putting anyone at risk or preventing anyone from in-person learning.
Brianna Locke,
Roanoke