I take exception to a comment in the recent article about the University of North Texas president and student protesters. In the middle of the article, it states, “Like a lot of Texas cities, churches dot the landscape, but transgender students and their supporters said they felt generally safe in the city and on the campus.”
The comment about churches is gratuitous and completely irrelevant to the article. More importantly, the statement creates a falsely simplistic dichotomy between churches and the safety of transgender students, as if all churches are the same and as if they are uniformly unsafe places for such students.
Several churches in town welcome transgender members. I should know; I serve one of them.
The Rev. Craig Hunter,
Pastor, Trinity Presbyterian Church
Vote Democratic
Bob Michaelsen in a recent letter urged us all to vote Democratic. Absolutely, if you favor open borders; inflation at a 40-year high and not ending; energy costs up 33%, as the administration agrees with environmental wackos that it is better to buy Russian crude oil than drill here. Gasoline at the pump is up 58% under President Joe Biden — and do not bet that is going to end. Food already is up 6%.
Also, if you like a reenergized Iran and North Korea, the Russian bear and the Chinese dictator feeding on our weaknesses, a disastrous and catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan, debt our great-great-grandkids will still be paying, and mishandling COVID-19 (Biden promised it would end under his presidency — plus creeping socialism), vote in those Democrats.
Paul Knopick,
Denton
Sound statistics
Collin County quit putting out COVID-19 stats in September. The stats we in Denton County receive from Denton County Public Health are questionable, because they are often not timely and are undercounted.
Those of us who are responsible not only for our own health but for that of our congregations depend on timely and accurate information so that we may best protect the people we love and serve by requiring mask wearing, vaccinations or even suspending in-person worship. It is not a political issue for us but a matter of life and death.
That is why we must have accurate and up-to-date statistics we can depend upon.