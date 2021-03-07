Biden airstrike raises questions
On Feb. 25, the United States carried out the first airstrike of Joe Biden’s presidency, killing 22 members of an Iran-backed Shia militia group. The administration claims, without publicly providing evidence, the militia was responsible for a recent attack on a U.S. military base in Iraq.
The official story raises a few questions. Chief among them: Why would Iran attack now, in the midst of attempts to restore their Obama-era relationship with the U.S. and gain relief from the Trump administration’s brutal sanctions? It seems more likely that the U.S. is using this moment to increase its leverage in renegotiating the Iran deal.
One also might ask why the president and many in both parties seem to be prioritizing military action abroad over much more pressing domestic issues, particularly COVID-19 and widespread economic uncertainty. The day of the airstrike, the Senate parliamentarian ruled that Democrats could not include an increase in the federal minimum wage in their COVID relief bill; Biden has offered no response. The contrast of priorities was stark.
It seems that President Biden is set to continue one of the United States’ most enduring bipartisan traditions: spreading war and chaos abroad while neglecting those most in need at home. Rather than following in the footsteps of his three immediate predecessors and continuing the failed global War on Terror, he should take the opportunity to radically reassess the United States’ role in the world.
Benjamin Smith,
Denton
Our leaders don’t learn from errors
Our state leaders simply don’t act like leaders. The embarrassing performances of Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz during the weather emergency are now compounded by Abbott’s lifting the mask mandate in the face of new COVID-19 variants with increased transmissibility.
If you thought the governor learned from his errors, you’d be very wrong.
Dr. Maurice Ballas,
Denton
Deregulation, Abbott strike again
The Texas governor strikes again with his removal of the mask mandate. Deregulation seems to be the name of the game. The recent electrical crisis rested on deregulation of the industry and a failure of state agencies to do their job of oversight. Now with all of science against him, the governor has decided to deregulate all COVID-19 disease mitigation efforts. This too will cost many lives and millions of dollars.
On another subject, the governor has voiced his concern regarding voting standards. It is too bad that he will not rationally deregulate restrictive voting standards and instead step forward with plans to find ways to increase voting participation.
The push for small government does not have to result in irrational government.
John Hipple,
Denton
Losing sight of our educational goals
In Denton and beyond, we have an ever-widening education gap between children of lower income families and higher income families. Distance learning in 2020 has accentuated it. In the 1990s, a team at the University of North Texas managed afterschool programs in various elementary schools in Denton ISD. While DISD had an afterschool program for a fee at the time, our two-hour program was free for lower income families. With some 100 work-study students (100% federally funded) and 50 student-volunteers, the program focused upon homework, basic mathematics and language skills.
At Rivera Elementary, our effort seemed to help to lower failure rates on year-end standard tests. In addition, I was impressed how participation by college students appeared to make them better students on campus. We had various administrative roles for college students, and thus many learned how to manage a program. Students came from many different majors.
UNT, Texas Woman’s University and North Central Texas College may have some 40,000 students in Denton. High school students could also play a role as tutors and work alongside college students. When the federal work-study program was created, it was meant to have students work off campus in communities.
To some degree, this goal seems to have been lost.
Stanley Ingman,
Denton
Better for all that all speech flows
Why do radical anti-liberals (not traditional liberals, not all Democrats) fear and seek to restrict freedom of speech?
The First Amendment wisely forbids the government’s “abridging the freedom of speech,” and for several reasons it’s also wise to protect freedom of speech against limitations set by other entities.
First, we might learn something.
Second, full freedom of speech vents frustrations, which, if suppressed, might well lead to an explosion of violence.
Third, encouraging everyone to clearly express their beliefs provides transparency. We’re better able to evaluate others if we can read or hear them reveal who they really are. Are they rational? Are they irrationally emotional? Are they constructive? Are they destructive? Do they try to reconcile differences? Do they preach hate? Do they speak the truth? Do they lie? Are they being serious? Are they joking and not to be taken literally?
Fourth, allowing all speech, even real hate speech, makes it possible for authorities to more easily take notice of truly dangerous threats.
Fifth, who decides what speech is banned?
Words often attributed to Voltaire express the traditional liberal attitude toward freedom of speech: “I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.” Traditional liberal support for freedom of speech is based on awareness of the fact that if I ban someone else’s speech today, someone else may ban my speech tomorrow. Better for the freedom and well-being of each of us that all speech flows.
Lee Nahrgang,
Denton