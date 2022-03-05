Integrity in sports
The curtain rises: Beijing Winter Olympics. A new, young actress performs. Her lines are perfect. But everyone knows that she gained her stardom illegally. The audience boos. Even the cast throws rotten tomatoes.
And then the third act where she appears again in all her magnificence. But she forgets her lines. She falls. She stumbles. The “sheepled” audience cheers. They beg for an encore. Kamila Valieva’s lips synchronize her demise with tearless tears. The boxer has taken a dive. The Black Sox have lost.
And another sport follows the path of staged wrestling matches.
John Thorngren,
Shady Shores
Congratulations Rams
My congratulations to the Rams and their fans. They deserve their time in the sun.
As for Cowboys fans, another year passes without the Cowboys winning the Super Bowl let alone playing in it. Since the last title, the Cowboys are 4-11 in the playoffs and haven’t even played in the NFC Championship.
I’m not sure what the problem is because on its day, this team is one of the best in the league. Unfortunately, many of these playoff losses have come when it hasn’t been its day. Who knows? Maybe next season will be the one to break the drought.
I sure hope so!
Dayton Kingery,
Denton
Is anyone home?
Reading the news today, I remembered the words of Yogi Berra when he said, “It’s déjà vu all over again.” A big powerful country invading a smaller country, talk of regime change, a shower of missiles in and around the capital city, it all sound too familiar. To me, it was mostly disgusting.
Then there were the pictures of Putin, beady eyes, jaw set firm, wearing an expensive tailored suit and tie suggestive of a civilized man, same as Bush — determined to see it through come hell or high water. When I see those pictures, I always want to knock on their foreheads and ask, “Hello, is there anyone home?”
But no, there probably isn’t, not anyone we would want to meet anyway. Now it’s not us, but someone else doing the shocking and awing as most of us look on helpless and horrified. “In our time?” “It’s 2022 for God’s sake.” “There hasn’t been war between nations in Europe for 75 years!”
I had to laugh when I read that they had captured Chernobyl. Really? Just when the wildlife was making a comeback. Now come the pretend sanctions, the slap on the wrist, the damning editorials and of course the denials. Even Yogi Berra said, “I never said most of the things I said.”
Oh well, with luck they will only destroy the Ukraine and not the rest of us, and with more luck they will come to regret it.
Manuel Taboada,
Denton
Political division
There once was an America that united to oppose a foe and had to deal with shortages and high prices and unemployment. They are called the “greatest generation.”
Now, we have a few foes but not the same as from 1933 to 1945 but similar. We have COVID, high inflation, which is caused by many problems including the slow production of the energy industry, as well as a war in Europe. Why can we not rise to the common goal of dealing with these problems? Are we so selfish and focused on political division that we cannot rise above it?
I hope not.
Rich Pentecost,
Denton
Skin in the game
Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida doesn’t think that middle class working people have enough “skin in the game,” that is, pay enough taxes, so he is proposing that the half of the country that does not pay any federal income tax start paying some. This has been a Republican proposal for many years, as anyone who watches Fox News knows.
In my opinion, this is an incredibly unfair proposal. While the bottom 165 million Americans don’t pay federal income tax, they have plenty of skin in the game. They pay a greater percentage of their income in Social Security, Medicare, sales, gas and property taxes than people with higher incomes. Even renters pay property tax, as many studies have shown that owners are able to shift this tax to them.
If anyone needs to put more skin in the game, it is extremely rich people like Scott. For example, Propublica discovered that Jeff Bezos, who is worth over $200 billion, paid no federal income tax from 2007 through 2011, and that several other super rich persons paid very little.
The Republicans have been giving the wealthy big tax cuts for many years, including 1981, 2001, 2003 and 2017, probably because these folks can give them lots of money. These cuts have exacerbated the growing inequality in this country, which has been shown to slow economic growth and increase instability.
Let’s put an end to this incredibly unfair tax system by voting for Democrats.
Bob Michaelsen,
Denton