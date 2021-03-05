What leaders are supposed to do
A lot of people today are not leading with a humble attitude. I am 15 years old, and that makes me think about when I get older, that I will have to live with the decisions that some of our politicians are making.
What I’m learning about leadership in American Heritage Girls (a Christ-centered leadership and character development program for girls 5 to 18 years old) is that we should lead with a servant heart and to put others before ourselves. That’s what public servants are supposed to do.
I have learned what it truly means to be a leader through leadership positions I’ve had in my troop. Some things I’ve learned on how to be a leader is that leaders must be committed, follow their own leadership and be humble.
I hope my generation would view those that they’re leading with importance and compassion.
Alissa Woody,
Argyle
Let’s not waste our electricity
I’m sure many readers have seen the before and during images of Houston at night taken from space illustrating the impact of the recent rolling blackouts. However, what struck me was how much wasted light was evident even in the image taken during the blackout.
If a light is visible from space, that component of it is wasted. It is not providing wayfinding for pedestrians or motorists; it is not providing security. It is in fact a shameful waste of electricity, made even more shameful by the fact that had those light fixtures been designed better in the first place to put nearly all their light on the ground, they could have used less power, and that would have allowed more homes to have their electricity left on. Perhaps fewer Houstonians would have died; perhaps fewer homes would have been damaged by freezing.
As Denton makes decisions on changing out its street lighting, let us remember those hard lessons learned.
Gordon Meredith,
North Texas Regional Manager,
International Darksky Association,
Texas Chapter