Protect free speech
Leftist bias again appears in the Denton Record-Chronicle, this time in the story about Republican House candidate Jeff Younger’s attempt to speak at the University of North Texas.
Lucinda Breeding-Gonzales emphasizes that a protester was bumped by a UNT police vehicle. The much longer account at the National Review website reflects a rather stark contrast, not only in the text but in the photos.
National Review includes the photo of audience members “flipping off” the speaker, showcasing how well the university cultivates articulate speech. Obscene gestures evidence intellectual incompetence and childish rage rather than maturely nuancing moral complexity. Loud, abundant obscenities drowned out the guest.
The reporter added a late apology of sorts from President Neal Smatresk, who claims to value free speech and to stand up for ideals by lamenting, “But last night’s behavior by some individuals is not reflective of the UNT I know and love.”
Really? Such talk is cheap, failing to protect the free speech of the next speaker whom the outraged UNT brats resent. When will he identify and punish those who denied free speech to a guest? He was rather sluggish in protecting professor Timothy Jackson when radicals drove him from his editorship of a music journal.
Since the UNT administration again failed to protect free speech, perhaps a more effective remedy would be to cut the salaries of administrators and professors by 20% to remind them that we taxpayers do not have to fund environments hostile to freedom. Putin strangles it in the Ukraine, and leftists do so here.
Lewis Toland,
Denton
A new record
Ukraine’s president said he needs ammo, not a ride. What kind of speed record would Ted Cruz set hightailing it out of here if we got invaded?
Weldon Williams,
Denton
More left-turn signals
For public traffic safety and fairness for all reliable drivers, left-turn light signals at intersections need to be added.
I commute to the University of North Texas in Denton and feel unfair as a left-turner (facing east) at the intersection of Eagle and Bernard, especially during the busy time. Since there is no left signal for drivers facing east at the intersection, accidents can happen at any moment. Some people with biased opinions on Reddit (bit.ly/35flhBm) accuse left-turners of being traffic violators, which is not fair for left-turners on the way to class.
This road is around the school zone. Left-turn signals at intersections around the school will prevent potential accidents and unnecessary frustration among students dedicated to education. According to a research article, commuting students’ stress level is higher than residential students. Waiting at the intersection while yielding to oncoming cars with green lights will heighten the stress and cause a collision.
Denton city’s support to change this minor issue will help public traffic safety.
Grace Baxley,
Frisco
An opportunity for Trump
We all know that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin lies a lot. Almost as much as Donald Trump, but not as much since Trump’s lies have been documented at 35,000. We do know that Putin intends to go beyond Ukraine, as intelligence tells us he wants to enlarge back to the old Soviet Union.
Because of this, somebody needs to take Putin out. We also know that Trump loves communist dictators. He has saved love letters from North Korea’s dictator, Kim Jong-un. Trump loves communist dictators like Putin and others.
When Putin is taken out, this will create a great opportunity for Trump. Trump has always wanted to become a lifelong dictator. He can now become a lifelong dictator in Russia. He could take Mike Pompeo with him as his KGB minister and Tucker Carlson with him as his propaganda minister.
This will solve problems in two countries, Russia and the U.S.
Jim Stodola,
Denton
Don’t give in to fear
Fear is running wild among us now. Seems like we’re afraid of practically everything and everyone. For example, we’re afraid of illness, death, COVID, the unvaccinated, the unmasked, climate change, those unwilling to engage in radical measures to deal with what we fear.
But the greatest danger isn’t really who or what we fear. The greatest danger is what fear causes. It causes us to hate, dehumanize and demonize those who don’t share our fears and don’t support our preferred actions against what we fear.
Fear causes us to give up our freedoms and the freedoms of others to supposedly protect ourselves. Fear, justified or not, is used by would-be-tyrants, who hype our fears until we willingly give up our freedom and beg them to do anything to protect us.
Indeed, Franklin Roosevelt knew what he was talking about when he said, “the only thing we have to fear is fear itself.”
Rather than being controlled by our fears, let’s use fear constructively as a tool to make us cautious and not act impulsively. Let’s speak and act only after careful consideration and not allow fear to make us demonize, hate and harm others or to accept tyranny.
Let’s have the courage to value freedom of speech, respectful debate and freedom of choice for ourselves and others, remembering that freedom of choice isn’t freedom to do whatever we want. Instead, it’s the freedom to choose to be people of integrity, to choose to do the right and moral thing.
Lee Nahrgang,
Denton
Stigmatizing the trans community
I am Cade Elaine Harrell, student at the University of North Texas and a member of the transgender community. You recently published an article concerning Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and his opinion that allowing young people to medically transition could be classified as child abuse. He is concerned with irreversible damage and emotional harm done to young children, despite the fact that puberty blockers are completely reversible, and hormone replacement therapy is not typically given until the age of 16.
Gender reassignment surgeries are also not done until the age of 18, contrary to conservative “genital mutilation on children” rhetoric. Experts hold that trans people can understand their own identity at a young age and agree that puberty blockers and later HRT are effective treatments for improving the mental health of kids suffering from gender dysphoria.
This debate does more than directly affect access to medical care, however. The idea that the trans community is aiming to change your own young child’s gender, possibly even through dangerous or irreversible means, incites transphobia and bigoted backlash. It is a misleading talking point that stigmatizes trans people as child abusers, which can lead to further discriminatory legislation or hate crimes.
Even here at UNT, the Young Conservatives of Texas hosted an event on banning child transitions, which has made me and my fellow trans students feel unsafe and unwelcome on campus. This debate is not simply about what is best for young kids but affects the entire community.
Cade Harrell,
Lewisville