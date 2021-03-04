Ramiro Valdez in his Feb. 27 column, “Interpreting the meaning of thou shalt not kill in the Bible,” does as good a job of skewering the practice of eisegisis — superimposing one’s interpretation onto Scripture instead of allowing Scripture to interpret itself — as any of my professors in seminary ever did. Hurrah, and thank you Mr. Valdez!
Those of us who spent the time to get educated in the original biblical languages, archaeology and history of the cultures and times of the biblical writings knows how important it is to listen to the biblical witness, rather than to jump in with our own cultural and personal biases in our attempts to tell God what he/she is trying to tell us.
The Rev. John Zeigler,
Denton