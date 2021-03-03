Larry Beck joined the mob criticizing Sen. Ted Cruz for flying his family to Mexico and returning himself within 24 hours. Let’s see, if he had stayed in Texas, the senator could have:
- Driven cans of antifreeze to our impotent windmills and tried to get them unfrozen.
- Showed the plumbers in his neighborhood his law degree and demanded a wrench.
- Driven to Argyle to replace the post office’s roof.
Or he could have returned to D.C. and crafted some reasonable legislation which, of course, would have been incredibly futile with unreasonable Democrats in charge.
A man doing a nice thing for his family is a perfect target for the progressive mob, eh.
Paul Knopick,
Denton